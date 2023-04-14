Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $165.07, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto and industrial parts distributor had lost 0.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Genuine Parts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.69 billion, up 7.39% from the prior-year quarter.

GPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $23.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.07% and +5.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Genuine Parts. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Genuine Parts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Genuine Parts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.89.

It is also worth noting that GPC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.