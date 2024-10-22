Genuine Parts cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.00-$8.20 from $9.30-$9.50

Consensus $9.36. Narrows FY24 revenue view to up 1%-2% from up 1%-3%. Backs FY24 effective tax rate view 24%. The company said, “The company is revising full-year 2024 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on July 23, 2024. The company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in updating its guidance.”

