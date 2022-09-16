Genuine Parts Company's (NYSE:GPC) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Genuine Parts' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genuine Parts is:

30% = US$1.1b ÷ US$3.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.30 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Genuine Parts' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

To begin with, Genuine Parts has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Genuine Parts' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.1%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Genuine Parts' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 19% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:GPC Past Earnings Growth September 16th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GPC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Genuine Parts Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Genuine Parts has a three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that it keeps only 42% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Genuine Parts has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Genuine Parts' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 31% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Genuine Parts has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

