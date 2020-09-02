Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.66, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $95.66, representing a -11.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.58 and a 92.55% increase over the 52 week low of $49.68.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.65%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 17.84% over the last 100 days.

