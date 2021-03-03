Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.815 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.16% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $109.19, representing a -0.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.92 and a 119.78% increase over the 52 week low of $49.68.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.54%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.