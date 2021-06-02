Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.815 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $132.09, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $132.09, representing a -2.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.93 and a 60.97% increase over the 52 week low of $82.06.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Cosan S.A. (CSAN) and LKQ Corporation (LKQ). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.83%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPC as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 23.5% over the last 100 days. SDOG has the highest percent weighting of GPC at 2.16%.

