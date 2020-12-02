Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.67, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $101.67, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.08 and a 104.65% increase over the 52 week low of $49.68.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

