Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.815 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.74, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $127.74, representing a -8.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.11 and a 36.45% increase over the 52 week low of $93.62.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Cosan S.A. (CSAN). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.29%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TMDV with an decrease of -1.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPC at 1.68%.

