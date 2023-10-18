Genuine Parts Co. Shares Close the Day 12.5% Lower - Daily Wrap

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) shares closed today 12.5% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 12.7% year-to-date, down 5.2% over the past 12 months, and up 69.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $150.91 and as low as $145.57 this week.

Shares closed 29.4% below its 52-week high and 6.8% below its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 2.3% lower than the 10-day average and 3.5% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -10.6%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -52.5%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 57.1% higher than the average peer.

