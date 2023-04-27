Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.36, changing hands as high as $167.26 per share. Genuine Parts Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPC's low point in its 52 week range is $125.55 per share, with $187.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.15. The GPC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

