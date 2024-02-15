Genuine Parts Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $316.88 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $251.98 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $316.88 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $5.59 billion from $5.52 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $316.88 Mln. vs. $251.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.26 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q4): $5.59 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.

