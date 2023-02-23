Genuine Parts Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $251.98 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $256.00 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $291.56 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $5.52 billion from $4.80 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $251.98 Mln. vs. $256.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $5.52 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.