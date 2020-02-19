Genuine Parts Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $8.92 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $186.70 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $196.66 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $4.71 billion from $4.60 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $196.66 Mln. vs. $198.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $4.71 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.