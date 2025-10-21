Genuine Parts Co Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $226.17 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $226.58 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $275.60 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $6.260 billion from $5.970 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.17 Mln. vs. $226.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $6.260 Bln vs. $5.970 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.