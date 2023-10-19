Genuine Parts Co Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $351.20 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $312.36 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $351.20 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $5.82 billion from $5.68 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $351.20 Mln. vs. $312.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.49 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.40 -Revenue (Q3): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 to $9.30

