Genuine Parts Co Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $312.36 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $228.59 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $317.28 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $5.68 billion from $4.82 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $312.36 Mln. vs. $228.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $5.68 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.