Genuine Parts Co Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $372.53 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $196.50 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $313.09 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $5.60 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $372.53 Mln. vs. $196.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.62 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $5.60 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $7.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.