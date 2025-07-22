Genuine Parts Co Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $254.88 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $295.54 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $291.79 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $6.16 billion from $5.96 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $254.88 Mln. vs. $295.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $6.16 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $8.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.