Genuine Parts Co Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genuine Parts Co (GPC):

-Earnings: -$564.37 million in Q2 vs. $224.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.52 in Q2 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $190.52 million or $1.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q2 vs. $4.46 billion in the same period last year.

