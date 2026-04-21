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Genuine Parts Co Q1 Profit Retreats

April 21, 2026 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $188.535 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $194.392 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $244.551 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $6.264 billion from $5.866 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $188.535 Mln. vs. $194.392 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $6.264 Bln vs. $5.866 Bln last year.

Will Stengel, CEO of Genuine Parts, said: "The GPC team delivered first quarter results ahead of expectations, driven by solid sales growth and operating discipline across our business segments. Our performance reflects the strength and resilience of our businesses despite a dynamic global environment. We are simultaneously making strong progress on our announced separation which remains on track for completion in the first quarter of 2027."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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