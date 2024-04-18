Genuine Parts Climbs 12%

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reaffirmed its full year sales growth outlook and boosted earnings per share and adjusted earnings view.

The company said it now expects fiscal earnings in a range of $9.05-$9.20, while the earlier projection was for $8.95 - $9.15 per share. On an adjusted basis, full year earnings is expected to be $9.80-$9.95, up from its previous outlook of $9.70-$9.90.

Currently, shares are at $161.75, up 11.45 percent from the previous close of $144.07 on a volume of 1,482,975.

