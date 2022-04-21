Markets
GPC

Genuine Parts Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and total net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.56 to $7.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.70 to $7.85 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.60 per share on total sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.59 per share on revenue growth of 10.2 percent to $20.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular