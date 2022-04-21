Genuine Parts Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and total net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.56 to $7.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.70 to $7.85 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.60 per share on total sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.59 per share on revenue growth of 10.2 percent to $20.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.