Genuine Parts Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54. The bottom line declined from year-ago earnings of $2.26 per share.



The company reported net sales of $5.8 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 billion and inched up 3.3% year over year. This increase was due to a 3.2% boost from acquisitions and a 0.6% impact from favorable foreign currency transactions.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3.7 billion in the reported quarter, up 6.1% year over year on acquisition benefits and favorable impact of foreign currency. The top line surpassed our estimate of $3.6 billion. The segment’s comparable sales rose 0.2% year over year. Operating profit decreased 6.2% to $285 million but topped our forecast of $248.9 million. Segment profit margin came in at 7.8%, down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.



The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales declined 1.2% year over year to $2.1 billion owing to a decline in comps and unfavorable forex translations. The top line also lagged our estimate of $2.11 billion. The segment’s comparable sales decreased 1.7% in the reported quarter. Operating profit decreased 4.3% from the prior-year quarter to $271 million but surpassed our projection of $220.4 million. The profit margin of 12.9% contracted 40 basis points year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $480 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt increased to $3.74 billion from $3.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company exited the fourth quarter with $2 billion in total liquidity, comprising $1.5 billion on the revolving credit facility and the remainder as cash/cash equivalents. The company generated free cash flow (FCF) of $684 million in 2024.



The company hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 3% to $1.03 per share to be paid on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

Genuine Parts Provides 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Genuine Parts expects year-over-year revenue growth of 2-4% for both automotive and industrial segments. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 2-4% compared with growth of 1.6% in 2024. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share of $7.75 to $8.25 compared with $8.16 in 2024. Operating cash flow is expected in the band of $1.2-$1.4 billion. FCF is projected between $800 million and $1 billion.

Genuine Parts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



