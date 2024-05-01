Genuine Parts Acquires Motor Parts & Equipment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has acquired Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation. Based in Rockford, Illinois, MPEC is the largest independent owner of NAPA Auto Parts stores in the U.S., operating 181 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Will Stengel, President & CEO-elect of GPC, said: "We appreciate our long-standing partnership with MPEC's Executive Chairman, Joseph Hansberry, and welcome our new MPEC teammates to GPC and NAPA. We are excited to work together to deliver solutions and value to our customers."

