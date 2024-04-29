Genuine Parts : Paul Donahue To Transition To Executive Chairman; Names Stengel President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) said that Paul Donahue will transition from chairman and chief executive officer to executive chairman, effective June 3, 2024. At that time, William Stengel, II, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Donahue as president and chief executive officer of GPC and will serve as a member of the board of directors.

Stengel joined the company in 2019 as executive vice president and chief transformation officer with nearly two decades of significant leadership and professional experience. In 2021, he was promoted to serve as only the eighth president in the company's history. His role expanded to president and chief operating officer in 2023. Prior to joining GPC, he served in various executive leadership roles at HD Supply, including as president and CEO of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, as well as at The Home Depot and in various investment banking roles.

