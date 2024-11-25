Gentrack’s Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.
Gentrack Group Ltd experienced robust revenue growth of 25.5% in the fiscal year 2024, driven by its expansion in the utilities and airport sectors, marking significant gains in the UK and the Middle East. Despite a slightly lower net profit after tax and no dividend payout, the company continues to invest in strategic R&D and international expansion, maintaining a strong cash position with $66.7 million. Gentrack’s focus on innovation and customer transformation has fueled a 104% increase in non-recurring revenues, with promising future growth opportunities in new markets.
