Gentrack’s Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

November 25, 2024 — 03:56 pm EST

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd experienced robust revenue growth of 25.5% in the fiscal year 2024, driven by its expansion in the utilities and airport sectors, marking significant gains in the UK and the Middle East. Despite a slightly lower net profit after tax and no dividend payout, the company continues to invest in strategic R&D and international expansion, maintaining a strong cash position with $66.7 million. Gentrack’s focus on innovation and customer transformation has fueled a 104% increase in non-recurring revenues, with promising future growth opportunities in new markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

