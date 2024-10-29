Gentrack Sees Increased Investment from Regal Funds

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Gentrack Group Ltd, boosting its holdings from 5.004% to 6.014% of total ordinary shares. This change comes after significant trading activities where Regal acquired more shares than it sold. The move could indicate Regal’s confidence in Gentrack’s growth potential.

