News & Insights

Stocks

Gentrack Sees Increased Investment from Regal Funds

October 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Gentrack Group Ltd, boosting its holdings from 5.004% to 6.014% of total ordinary shares. This change comes after significant trading activities where Regal acquired more shares than it sold. The move could indicate Regal’s confidence in Gentrack’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:GTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.