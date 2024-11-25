Gentrack Group Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd reported a 25.5% increase in total revenue for the year ending September 30, 2024, reaching NZD 213.2 million, though net profit declined by 5% to NZD 9.5 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company will not be paying a dividend this period. With their transformative g2.0 solution, Gentrack is leading utilities in meeting business and sustainability goals.

