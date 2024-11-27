Gentrack Group Rewards Employees with Share Issuance

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gentrack Group Ltd has issued 580,834 ordinary shares as part of its long-term incentive scheme, rewarding eligible employees with shares vesting from grants made in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This issuance represents 0.5602% of the company’s total ordinary shares, highlighting Gentrack’s commitment to employee retention and motivation. The shares will be fully paid and hold equal status with existing ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:GTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.