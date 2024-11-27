News & Insights

Gentrack Group Rewards Employees with Share Issuance

November 27, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd has issued 580,834 ordinary shares as part of its long-term incentive scheme, rewarding eligible employees with shares vesting from grants made in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This issuance represents 0.5602% of the company’s total ordinary shares, highlighting Gentrack’s commitment to employee retention and motivation. The shares will be fully paid and hold equal status with existing ordinary shares.

