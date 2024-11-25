Gentrack Group Releases 2024 Financial Overview

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.
Gentrack Group Limited has released its financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2024, showcasing the company’s financial performance and position. These statements provide insights into Gentrack’s income, equity changes, and cash flows, offering valuable information for investors and market watchers.
