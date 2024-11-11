Gentrack Group to Discuss Year-End Financial Results

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd is set to host a virtual conference on November 26, 2024, to discuss its full-year financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024. As a leader in utility transformation, Gentrack, in collaboration with partners like Salesforce and AWS, continues to innovate with its g2.0 solution, helping utilities streamline operations and enhance customer experience. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to join the call to gain insights into the company’s performance and future direction.

