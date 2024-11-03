Gentrack Group Aligns CEO Incentives with Shareholder Interests

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Gentrack Group Ltd has issued 187,191 ordinary shares to its CEO, Gary Miles, as part of a long-term incentive scheme, resulting in a sale of 87,980 shares to cover tax liabilities. Miles retains 1,185,101 shares in the company, reflecting his vested interests in Gentrack’s strategic initiatives. This move highlights Gentrack’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

