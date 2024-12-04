Gentor Resources Faces Financial Challenges in 2024

Gentor Resources (TSE:GNT.H) has released an update.

Gentor Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, reported a significant financial decline for the period ending September 30, 2024, with total assets shrinking from $45,694 to $18,507 and a net loss of $128,816 for the nine months. The company’s liabilities rose to $1,148,597, and it faced a shareholders’ deficiency of $1,130,090, highlighting financial challenges in its operations.

