News & Insights

Stocks

Gentor Resources Faces Financial Challenges in 2024

December 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gentor Resources (TSE:GNT.H) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gentor Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, reported a significant financial decline for the period ending September 30, 2024, with total assets shrinking from $45,694 to $18,507 and a net loss of $128,816 for the nine months. The company’s liabilities rose to $1,148,597, and it faced a shareholders’ deficiency of $1,130,090, highlighting financial challenges in its operations.

For further insights into TSE:GNT.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.