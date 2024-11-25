Gentoo Media’s Share Acquisition and Market Role

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, linked to Gentoo Media Board Member Mateusz Juroszek, acquired additional shares in the company, bringing close associates’ total holdings to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, formerly part of Gaming Innovation Group, operates as a prominent iGaming affiliate, enhancing player and operator connections in the online gambling industry.

