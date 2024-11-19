Gentoo Media’s Recent Share Acquisition Boosts Holdings

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, linked to Gentoo Media’s board member Mateusz Juroszek, has acquired 3,422 shares of Gentoo at SEK 24.30 each, bringing Juroszek’s close associates’ holdings to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, a prominent affiliate in the online gambling sector, became an independent entity in 2024 and is listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

