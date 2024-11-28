News & Insights

Gentoo Media Shares Acquired by MJ Foundation

November 28, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Mateusz Juroszek’s MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna acquired 7,811 shares in Gentoo Media Inc., a leading affiliate in the online gambling sector, enhancing its holding to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, recently rebranded and listed on the Oslo and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges, specializes in iGaming affiliate solutions, connecting operators and players worldwide.

