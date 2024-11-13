Gentoo Media Shares Acquired by Insider’s Affiliate

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, linked to Gentoo Media Inc. board member Mateusz Juroszek, has acquired 115,604 shares of Gentoo at SEK 24,996 each, increasing Juroszek’s close associates’ holdings to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, a leader in the online gambling affiliate industry, recently became an independent entity listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

