Gentoo Media Sees Share Acquisition by Insider

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, associated with Gentoo Media’s board member Mateusz Juroszek, has purchased 16,895 Gentoo shares, bringing his close associates’ holdings to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, a leader in the online gambling and sports betting affiliate market, underwent a significant transition in 2024, splitting from Gaming Innovation Group to form an independent entity listed on major stock exchanges.

