Gentoo Media Sees Insider Share Acquisition Boost

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gentoo Media, a leader in the iGaming affiliate space, has seen an increase in ownership by MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, acquiring 9,139 shares at SEK 24.30 per share. This brings their total to over 24 million shares, highlighting strong insider confidence in the company’s strategic direction after its recent legal restructuring. Gentoo Media is now independently listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further insights into GIGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.