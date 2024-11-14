News & Insights

Stocks

Gentoo Media Sees Insider Share Acquisition Boost

November 14, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gentoo Media, a leader in the iGaming affiliate space, has seen an increase in ownership by MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, acquiring 9,139 shares at SEK 24.30 per share. This brings their total to over 24 million shares, highlighting strong insider confidence in the company’s strategic direction after its recent legal restructuring. Gentoo Media is now independently listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further insights into GIGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.