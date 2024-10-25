Gentoo Media Reports Record-High Quarterly Revenues

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gentoo Media announces its 15th consecutive quarter of record-breaking revenues, projecting Q3 2024 earnings of EUR 30.4 million with a robust EBITDA margin. The company remains optimistic about achieving its full-year revenue targets, driven by strong casino seasonality and new growth initiatives. Gentoo Media’s strategic focus on sustainable, diversified growth and a disciplined revenue-sharing model continues to yield competitive success in the dynamic iGaming sector.

