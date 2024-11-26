Gentoo Media Insider Increases Stake in Company

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.
MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, linked to Gentoo Media insider Mateusz Juroszek, has acquired 1,839 shares in Gentoo Media at SEK 24.30 each. This acquisition boosts Juroszek’s close associates’ holdings to over 24 million shares, indicating strong insider confidence in the dual-listed company’s position in the online gambling and sports betting sector.
