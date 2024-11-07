Genting Singapore’s Revenue Dips Amid VIP Market Challenges

Genting Singapore (SG:G13) has released an update.

Genting Singapore reported a revenue of $561.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 2% decrease from the previous quarter. The decline is attributed primarily to lower VIP rolling volumes and win rates, though non-gaming revenues improved due to seasonal factors. The company continues to face challenges with the full closure of Hard Rock Hotel for renovations and S.E.A. Aquarium’s temporary closures for expansion.

