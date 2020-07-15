Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa lays off staff

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), owned by Genting Singapore GENS.SI, has made a one-off cut in its workforce, as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Wednesday.

In its statement, RWS did not give the figure of staff affected. The resort, one of Singapore's top tourist attractions encompasses a hotel, a casino and the Universal Studios theme park among other attractions.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

