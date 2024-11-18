News & Insights

Genting Singapore Secures Casino License Renewal

November 18, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Genting Singapore (SG:G13) has released an update.

Genting Singapore has successfully renewed its casino license for Resorts World Sentosa for another two years, starting February 2025, after a rigorous evaluation by Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority. Despite challenges posed by the global pandemic, the resort is committed to enhancing its appeal with its RWS2.0 expansion, aiming to solidify its position as a leading tourism destination.

