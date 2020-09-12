US Markets

Genting Malaysia injecting $150 mln into U.S.-based Empire Resorts

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published

Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd is injecting $150 million cash into its U.S.-based unit Empire Resorts Inc for working capital and financing purposes, the company said .

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL is injecting $150 million cash into its U.S.-based unit Empire Resorts Inc for working capital and financing purposes, the company said .

The casino, amusement park and resort group said it entered into a subscription agreement to subscribe for up to $150 million of Series L preferred stock of Empire, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary.

Genting Malaysia had in March also announced an equity injection of $40 million into Empire via a subscription agreement for Empire's Series G preferred stocks.

"In addition, Empire will require funds to fulfill its short-term debt obligations within the next six months," the company said in a filing late on Friday, adding that Empire will continue with its long-term refinancing plans.

The company said U.S. authorities had in March directed all gaming resort operations to be suspended in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus and consequently Empire had temporarily closed its entire gaming operations.

($1 = $1.0000)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular