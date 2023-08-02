Genting Bhd - ADR (GEBHY) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 5.37

The average one-year price target for Genting Bhd - ADR (OTC:GEBHY) has been revised to 5.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.00 to a high of 5.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genting Bhd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEBHY is 0.00%, an increase of 94,950.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 12K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.
