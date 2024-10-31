News & Insights

Gentian Diagnostics Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances

October 31, 2024 — 03:36 am EDT

Gentian Diagnostics ASA (DE:6FK) has released an update.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA reported a 12% year-to-date revenue growth in 2024, driven by strong sales of its diagnostic tests and a favorable product mix, boosting its EBITDA significantly. The company also achieved a major milestone with the clinical evaluation of its NT-proBNP assay, contributing to its robust financial performance. Additionally, Gentian’s cash position improved, reflecting its continued expansion and strategic collaborations, including a notable partnership with Beckman Coulter.

