Gentian Diagnostics Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances

Gentian Diagnostics ASA reported a 12% year-to-date revenue growth in 2024, driven by strong sales of its diagnostic tests and a favorable product mix, boosting its EBITDA significantly. The company also achieved a major milestone with the clinical evaluation of its NT-proBNP assay, contributing to its robust financial performance. Additionally, Gentian’s cash position improved, reflecting its continued expansion and strategic collaborations, including a notable partnership with Beckman Coulter.

