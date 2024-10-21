News & Insights

Gentherm upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

October 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

JPMorgan upgraded Gentherm (THRM) to Neutral from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $56. The firm cites “incremental attraction” to the company’s penetration rate and backlog-driven growth story for the upgrade. This should allow increasingly differentiated performance as industry outlook softens slightly, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

