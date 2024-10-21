Gentherm upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Gentherm (THRM) to Neutral from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $56. The firm cites “incremental attraction” to the company’s penetration rate and backlog-driven growth story for the upgrade. This should allow increasingly differentiated performance as industry outlook softens slightly, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.