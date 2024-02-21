News & Insights

Gentherm Turns To Q4 Profit, Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Gentherm Incorporated (THRM), a thermal management technologies company, Wednesday reported a profit of $18.09 million or $0.56 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $4.21 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $28.89 million or $0.90 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.52 er share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Product revenue for the quarter increased to $366.93 million from $343.32 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $358.33 million.

Looking ahead, Gentherm expects product revenues between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion for the full year 2024. Analysts expect revenue of $1.56 billion for the year.

For 2026, the company now sees revenue of $1.9 billion - $2.0 billion.

