Gentherm (THRM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.16, changing hands as high as $67.46 per share. Gentherm Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THRM's low point in its 52 week range is $49.45 per share, with $98.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.73.

